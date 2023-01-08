Last week kicked off my fifth year at the Englewood Chamber. My self-proclaimed title is “Chamber Cheerleader.”
Not because I am good at cartwheels — well, technically I am — but because I cheer for all our members’ success.
That is what a chamber does. We create opportunities for members to network, advertise their business, get involved in our community and get their message to the masses.
We are very active on social media.
Our website is an excellent resource for all things local and our Visitors Center sees anywhere from 20-50 people a day.
Our call center answers an average of 25 calls a day in season, which are manned by local volunteers who love Englewood.
Have a question? We have the answer. We offer customer service with a smile whether you stop by our office or give us a call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
We publish a Community Guide annually and all members are listed in the membership directory section. So, if you are not a member, now is a great time to join to guarantee your inclusion in this year’s publication. We also have a digital version viewable on our website.
NETWORKING
This Wednesday’s networking event is going to possibly be the biggest party in our Fun After 5’s history. Wampler Varner Insurance Group is hosting a “Block Party” at their new location, 31 W. Green St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Dave Wampler will be serving some delicious pork barbecue, along with a taco and nacho bar (there goes the diet), plenty of drinks including craft cocktails courtesy of Mark Knauf CPA, entertainment by J & B Acoustics, door prizes and possibly a cartwheel or two! Stop by meet owners Dave & Jonathan, and the entire staff of this local family business and network with other community members.
The following week we are excited that Cool Pickle in Paradise, for the first time, will be hosting this month’s Biz@Noon networking lunch. Registration is open on our website and seats are limited for the Jan. 18 event. Join us for some noshing and networking and meet the new owners at The Cool Pickle, 8501 Placida Road.
Our Annual Awards Banquet will be Jan. 31 at The Hills Country Club in Rotonda West. Registration is open now on our website. The evening’s activities include networking, dinner, the awarding or our annual “Excellence in Business” honors, recognizing our Chamber Super Stars and All Stars and the installation of our 2023 Board of Directors. A shout out to Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group, Amber Craft, Realtor, and Handcrafted Marketing Solutions for sponsoring this year’s event. We are looking forward to hearing 2023 Chamber President Shane Whitmore’s vision for the year. He is the owner of Reliable Cabinet Designs and an All-Star member.
We are excited to “officially” unveil the completion of historic Dearborn Street tomorrow with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. at the new arch entrance to West Dearborn Street. The public is invited to come celebrate the bright future of this beloved piece of paradise we call Englewood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.