You might be noticing things slowing down a little around town, however, we are only getting busier at the Englewood Chamber.
If we are not busy, we are not working hard enough for our members.
The chamber is currently working to create a coupon book to drum up business along Dearborn Street. Keep a lookout for that to come out soon. Not only is it moving into the slower time of year, but the construction project may hinder people from coming down and visiting these shops.
These businesses need a little extra support compared to some of the other businesses in town due to the construction. Please visit them and keep them strong so they can make it through.
The chamber also made a fun video showing where to park and how to access the shops during the construction process. You can visit the Englewood Chamber Facebook page or visit DearbornIsOpen.com to view the video. As construction progresses, the chamber will be making updated videos so keep checking back.
LET’S EAT — ENGLEWOOD
The chamber has started the process of getting restaurants signed up for Let’s Eat – Englewood. This year, Let’s Eat – Englewood will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 29, so mark your calendars for this culinary adventure. During this time, local restaurants will create specialty menus to showcase what they have to offer and increase business. If you are a local restaurant and would like to participate, contact the chamber at 941-474-5511.
FUN AFTER 5
July’s Fun After 5 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13. HCA Florida Englewood Hospital will be hosting us at 700 Medical Blvd. Englewood Bank and Rumours Wine Bar are pitching in to make sure the event is a hit with special food, drinks and entertainment. There are usually over 100 attendees at these events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time.
BLOOD DRIVE
The Englewood Fire Department is hosting a blood drive July 14-15. Stop by the fire station next to the chamber, Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave., anytime between 8 a.m. and noon either day to donate blood. You will receive a $20 gift card, first responder T-shirt and a wellness checkup.
BIZ@NOON
July’s Biz@Noon will be held on July 20. Lunch starts promptly at noon. LaStanza Restaurant will be our host, and they are at 285 W. Dearborn St. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
CHAMBER GOLF SCRAMBLE
There is still room to register a team for the Annual Chamber Golf Scramble that takes place July 30. There are also sponsorships to get your logo on a sign at the tee boxes. Get your businesses noticed and have fun while doing it. The scramble will be held at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Long Marsh Course. Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event. Find out more at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Businesses can use their team as an employee team-building outing, a get-together amongst friends, client appreciation, or you can invite people you would like to get to know better to increase business connections.
