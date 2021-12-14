ENGLEWOOD — The future course has been set for what had long been the Fishery complex and the heart of Placida’s commercial fishing industry.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday for Jay Feinberg’s plans to develop a mixed-use resort complex with a hotel, condominiums, a restaurant, public marina and other amenities.
Feinberg and his wife, Cookie Potter-Feinberg, are Boca Grande residents who want to develop the nearly 15 waterfront acres as The Village & Marina at Boca Grande.
“I am shocked, Mr. Chairman,” Commissioner Joseph Tiseo quipped to Chairman Bill Truex. “I expected the Friends of Cape Haze to be lined up out the door.”
In response, Truex said he met with the grassroots group and its members had no objections to the redevelopment plan. In fact, the commission heard no public objections to the project.
The property itself is located on Fishery Road, near the Boca Grande Causeway, at the junctions of Placida and Gasparilla roads, and at the mouth of Coral Creek where it empties into Gasparilla Sound.
The Fishery was the main building on the property, with other businesses and homes for fishermen around it. A restaurant also opened there, and the cottages were later converted into art galleries.
But the economic death knell for the fishing industry sounded when Florida voters adopted a net ban in the mid-1990s that severely limited the size of nets for commercial fishing.
The project calls for the development of 99 condominium units. The existing zoning only allows 31 units. Through a process called transfer of develoment units, Feinberg will have to buyexisting residential development units from other property owners and transfer them them to his property.
He is limited on what units will be applicable to his project. Specifically, he needs to get units only from properties in West County and properties with high hazard zoning designations.
Other county requirements call for $1,380 to be contributed to the county’s hurricane shelter fund. Nearly three acres must remain as open space.
The property now includes a public marina with 44 slips. However, Feinberg hopes to expand the marina and will need to garner approvals from state officials. Those slips will also be open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.