VENICE — After the Sarasota County commissioners opened their meeting Tuesday morning with the pledge of allegiance and invocation, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger suspended the normal order momentarily so he and his fellow commissioners could pay homage to Commissioner Nancy Detert.
Detert’s customary seat was empty and a vase of yellow and white flowers marked her death Thursday.
“It’s a strange day,” Commissioner Mike Moran led off saying.
Then, starting to read from a prepared statement, a visibly distraught Moran couldn’t continue and asked for a few moments to collect his emotions.
“It’s a sad day indeed,” Commissioner Mark Smith said, picking up the thread started by Moran. “She was an amazing lady and had those steely blue eyes that she would gaze at you and dare you to bullsh** her.”
Moran returned to reading his statement.
“You never really know how much someone is a part of your life until they’re gone,” Moran said. “We were really close. She was like a sister to me. I’ll miss her terribly.”
Commissioner Joe Neunder said he had known Detert for decades.
“I’ll always remember her direct honesty,” Neunder said. “I believe she’s looking down from paradise, probably playing a hole or two on the most perfect golf course,” he added, referencing Detert’s passion for golf.
Just a few days before her death, she had signed up to play in a Venice summer league.
Even Clerk of the Circuit Court Karen Rushing had a few comments, saying she’d met Detert back in the 1980s when she was first running for clerk and Detert was vying for a seat on the School Board.
“She was a great friend, and when she was your friend, she was your friend forever,” Rushing said.
Cutsinger added his thoughts.
“She was real candid, direct, called it like she saw it,” Cutsinger said. “We could disagree, but I respected her.”
Admiration for Detert extended beyond county lines. Charlotte County commissioners, at the end of their meeting Tuesday, spoke of their respect for the former state senator — in particular, her candor.
“The fun thing about her was how straightforward she was,” Commission Chair Bill Truex said. “She just didn’t mince words. She had a real go-get-em attitude — whether it meant she was on your side or the other side, you knew where you stood. And she was always a friend through whichever avenue was taking place at the time. She will be dearly missed, I’m sure by many, but definitely by myself.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty said she will be remembered as “fierce but fair.”
“She’ll be missed in this region.”
Details about a memorial service honoring Detert have not yet been made public.
