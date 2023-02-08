Ron Cutsinger

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks at an event in April, 2022. Commissioners approved changing the zoning on his Manasota Beach Road property from one unit per acre to nine this week. Cutsinger recused himself from the conversation.

ENGLEWOOD – The Sarasota County Commission approved a zoning upgrade for property owned by Commissioner Ron Cutsinger on Jan. 31.

Cutsinger did not participate in the discussion due to his ownership of the property, recusing himself instead. It’s a 2.5-acre parcel on the north side of Manasota Beach Road, west of State Road 776. Cutsinger and his wife Allison own the land, which is vacant.


