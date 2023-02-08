Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks at an event in April, 2022. Commissioners approved changing the zoning on his Manasota Beach Road property from one unit per acre to nine this week. Cutsinger recused himself from the conversation.
ENGLEWOOD – The Sarasota County Commission approved a zoning upgrade for property owned by Commissioner Ron Cutsinger on Jan. 31.
Cutsinger did not participate in the discussion due to his ownership of the property, recusing himself instead. It’s a 2.5-acre parcel on the north side of Manasota Beach Road, west of State Road 776. Cutsinger and his wife Allison own the land, which is vacant.
The couple sought to change the zoning from a residential estates designation that allowed 1 unit per acre to residential multi-family, giving them 9 units per acre.
The Cutsingers’ plan for a development called Waypoint Villas consists of seven duplex lots with 14 units.
Bo Medred of Genesis Planning, the agent for the Cutsingers, focused his rationale for the request on the county’s future land use designation for the property, rather than its zoning density.
It’s designated for office/multi-family residential, which allows 13 units per acre.
“That’s less than the allowable density,” Medred said, without addressing the increase in density from the change in zoning districts.
Some objected to the change.
John McIntyre, president of the Manasota Key Association, focused on environmental impacts from the proposed development with the Manasota Scrub Preserve across the road.
“I don’t feel it’s compatible with the environmental message we enjoy in this community,” McIntyre said.
He also mentioned the lack of sidewalks along Manasota Beach Road and the impact of septic tanks on water quality in Lemon Bay as other reasons for the association’s opposition to the proposal.
One other speaker at the public hearing also mentioned the use of septic tanks in the development and the negative impact they would have on the deteriorating water quality in Lemon Bay.
In rebuttal, Medred dismissed the concerns about septic tanks, saying the property was a mile from Lemon Bay.
Noting that the property was at farthest edge of the Englewood Water District’s service area, Medred said connections would be made to EWD’s sewer system when it became available.
“I think the change is consistent with the comprehensive plan,” Commissioner Mike Moran said in support of his motion to approve the rezoning. “I think it’s reasonable and permissible.”
