Beach Guy Mark Timchula

After the meeting, Mark Timchula was embraced by supporters including Pam Bondy, after Charlotte County commissioners agreed to redo a request for proposals for concessions on Englewood Beach. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Dominic Trahan

Dominic Trahan of Manasota Valet tells Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday that he's been attacked through rumors and lies online after submitting a bid to the county to sell items on Englewood Beach.  

PORT CHARLOTTE — More than two-dozen supporters of "The Beach Guy" pleaded to Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday to be fair in the request for a new beach concession proposal — and it worked.

Following more than an hour of public comment, commissioners voted 4-0 — with chairperson Bill Truex recusing himself — to start the process over.


   

