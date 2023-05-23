PORT CHARLOTTE — More than two-dozen supporters of "The Beach Guy" pleaded to Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday to be fair in the request for a new beach concession proposal — and it worked.
Following more than an hour of public comment, commissioners voted 4-0 — with chairperson Bill Truex recusing himself — to start the process over.
County staff will redo the beach concessions bid, removing items like valet parking and fishing pole rentals, and adding a $1,000 monthly rental fee paid to the county.
Residents told commissioners that Mark Timchula — professionally known as "The Beach Guy" — should remain the vendor for umbrellas and chairs on Englewood Beach.
Timchula has had a contract with the county for 11 years.
After two other interested vendors inquired about bidding for beach concessions, the commission directed staff to create a request for proposals.
However, commissioners didn't tell staff what they wanted in the proposal. The revised RFP will be more specific.
Commissioners debated the RFP process used by three county staffers to rank the proposals from Timchula and Dominic Trahan of Manasota Valet. The panel scored Trahan's proposal nearly 20 points higher than Timchula's.
Some speakers asked why the county would allow food delivery from only a handful of restaurants near the beach, as stated in Trahan's bid.
Trahan accused Timchula of using social media to spread misinformation about the proposal online.
A couple of residents asked if it's a conflict of interest for Truex because his business, Truex Construction, did renovations at two of the local restaurants named in Trahan's proposal for deliveries to the beach.
Truex said he checked with the county attorney and was told there's no conflict. Some in the crowd softly booed in response.
Truex countered, saying he would recuse himself from the vote.
"Because I got such a negative reaction from this audience about my integrity, I am going to recuse myself," he said. "I've never seen anything like this and the fact of the matter is facts don't matter … with many people in this room."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said Timchula has a "sweetheart deal" with the county, paying only $189 a month with two free parking spaces. However, he said he didn't think there were any "major complaints" against "The Beach Guy" or his services over the years.
In his proposal, Timchula offered to pay $6,400 annually in rent to the county. Trahan proposed $6,000.
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said he ranked the two proposals after removing unwanted rental items, and Timchula scored one point higher.
Commissioner Chris Constance said nothing precludes others from selling items on the beach, just not in the area of the contracted vendor.
After the meeting, Timchula told The Daily Sun he had two major concerns about the new bid.
"If there's red tide, another major hurricane or pandemic, it greatly impacts the beach," he said. "I was closed for six months when there was red tide in 2018. I couldn't make $1,000 a month. I'd like to see a clause in there that allows for a waiver if anything like that greatly impacts daily business."
Timchula also said two members of the bidding committee should be removed because they won't give him a "fair shot."
"They hate me and want me off the beach," he said.
During the meeting, County Administrator Hector Flores said members of the committee are experts in operations, programming, natural resources and environmental management.
"So I thought that was the most well-rounded committee that we can put together," he told commissioners.
After the meeting, Trahan said he was pleased the County Commission made it clear what they wanted to see in the new bid.
"Mark (Timchula) has had a stranglehold on the beach for 11 years and that's absurd," he said. "I will bid again."
