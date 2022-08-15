A Common Cents sign near a North Port public works project that was partially funded by the current 1-cent surtax in effect for all of Sarasota County. The photo was taken Sept. 9, 2021, while the city replaced old water main lines near the Biscayne Drive bridge. Voters will be asked whether or not they want to renew the tax during the November general election.
SARASOTA — Between now and Nov. 8, Sarasota County residents will be seeing and hearing a lot about “Common Cents.”
Common Cents, or in years past “Your Penny at Work,” is the slogan to describe the additional penny both residents and visitors alike pay on purchases up to $5,000 to fund the capital improvements program.
In the Nov. 8 general election, county voters will be asked to approve another extension of the tax which is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
A companion measure will ask voters to give county commissioners permission to take advantage of any favorable interest rates to issue bonds to move projects along faster.
The tax was first enacted by county voters in 1989 and has been extended twice this year.
Commissioners felt it was wise to put the measure on the ballot this year ahead of the expiration date in case voters didn’t approve it. That would leave an opportunity to put it on the ballot again in November 2024.
That penny, also known as an infrastructure surtax, by law can only be used by the county on the construction or widening of roads, or building libraries or other public buildings. It cannot be used to pay for operational costs.
Revenues generated by the tax are shared by the county with Sarasota County Schools and the four municipalities.
Over the summer and fall in 2021, the county, city governments and School Board hosted meetings throughout the county to solicit suggestions from residents for projects to be included in the next surtax list.
Those projects will be reviewed and vetted by a Citizen Tax Oversight Committee to ensure political pressure is absent from the process.
In mid-July, the Sarasota County Commission approved an education plan that county staff will follow to help residents understand the reasons for and need to pass the extension of the tax.
By state law, the county cannot advocate one way or the other regarding the ballot measure but they can provide educational materials for voters.
Among other items, the plan calls for the presence of staff at community events to provide explanations, enhance the county’s website, and incorporate educational materials in newsletters and social media.
