Community boosts memorial scholarship fund at 15th annual Provo Open
Jul 19, 2022

Lemon Bay High School Athletic Hall of Famer Matt Catanzarite flew in from California to participate in the annual Provo Open. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

Steve Smith and brother Andy Smith celebrate with a chest bump after a hole. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

Co-founder of the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund, Jane Bengtson, is emotional as she watches the golfers head out in the Provo Open 15. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

Lemon Bay High School students Taylor Orris and Lilly Abbott pose for a picture. The ladies were on hand all day to volunteer at the Provo Open 15. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

A large field of 48 teams head out to the course in the Provo Open 15. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

Graduate of Lemon Bay High School Zachary Taylor follows through on his approach shot from the fairway. SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

ROTONDA - The 15th annual Provo Open was held at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

More than 160 golfers took part in the charity fundraising golf tournament which raises money for scholarships through the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund.

Several former Lemon Bay High students participate in the event each year and dozens of volunteers spend their entire day helping out including many current students at Lemon Bay High School.

For more information about the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund, visit www.provoopen.com/fund.
