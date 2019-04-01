ENGLEWOOD — There’s one word 4-year-old Ripley Sadonis used to describe the little, white burned things on Englewood Beach.
“Gross,” said the young volunteer who recently helped clean up Englewood Beach. “There’s too many of these (cigarette butts) on this beach.”
Ripley joined about 62 others who helped pick up cigarettes and other garbage from the beach during the Englewood Community Coalition sponsored event Saturday.
“We counted about 8,500 cigarette butts,” said Kay Tvaroch, manager of the Englewood Community Coalition. “We had a really good turnout. We had great co-sponsors. We left the beach better than when we got here.”
Tiffany Larson, of Tall Pines Reality in Englewood, used the morning to spend time with her children Bentley, 7, and Brooke, 5, scouring the beach for trash.
“I had fun,” said Bentley, an Englewood Elementary School student.
Lemon Bay High School students Ashley Hutchinson, 16, Laura Pina, 17, Angel Larch, 17, and Meadow Southworth, 17, tag teamed and filled bags of garbage. All but Hutchinson, who participated last year, were first-time volunteers.
“I was surprised we found cigars,” said Pina. “We found hundreds of cigarette butts.”
Larch said they collected beer cans, wooden blocks with nails and glass bottles.
Friends Cathy Reiner and Denise Watson were also first-time volunteers who came out to do their part.
“We found beer can tops which would hurt if you stepped on them with no shoes on,” Watson said. “We also found a lot of cigarettes too.”
While cigarette butts rank among the highest collected nuisance during most beach cleanups, state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, filed a bill this session to outlaw smoking on all Florida beaches. The legislation (SB 218) would fine smokers $25 or 10 hours of community service for lighting up on public beaches. Smokers could use designated smoking areas at pavilions near the beach, according to the proposed bill. The bill doesn’t mention banning e-cigarettes or vaping.
In 2012, a judge declared locally banning smoking on any public beaches unconstitutional. However, Gruters said smoking on beaches deters tourism on Florida’s pristine beaches. Gruters said he just wants to keep the cigarette butts out of the beach sand. If the bill passes into law, it would begin on July 1.
