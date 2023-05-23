Charlene Adkins

Andre McClerklin Jr., Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County health educator and Community Health Action Team coordinator,  right, shows North Port resident Charlene Adkins some tools for a hurricane supply kit at North Port's recent hurricane expo. McClerkin is working on a hurricane expo in Englewood.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — Tax-free days for buying hurricane supplies are coming up, and members of the Community Health Action Team in Englewood want area residents to take advantage of it.

There are two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays, May 27-June 9 and Aug. 26-Sept. 8, according to Florida Department of Revenue communications director Bethany Wester noted.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments