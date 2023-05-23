Andre McClerklin Jr., Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County health educator and Community Health Action Team coordinator, right, shows North Port resident Charlene Adkins some tools for a hurricane supply kit at North Port's recent hurricane expo. McClerkin is working on a hurricane expo in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Tax-free days for buying hurricane supplies are coming up, and members of the Community Health Action Team in Englewood want area residents to take advantage of it.
There are two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays, May 27-June 9 and Aug. 26-Sept. 8, according to Florida Department of Revenue communications director Bethany Wester noted.
Shoppers can buy many items tax-free, including:
• Self-powered lights of $40 or less.
• Tarps.
• Batteries.
• Portable radios that are $50 or less.
• Portable generators that are $3,000 or less.
• Fuel tanks.
• Coolers that are $60 or less.
• Portable power bank.
• Carbon monoxide detectors.
Other supplies for hurricane tax exemptions include certain Energy Star refrigerators and freezers, water heaters, washing machines and dryers.
There's also tax exemption savings on for residents to hurricane harden their home, during the Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption Period through next year. The discount covers impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors exempt from sales tax on retail sales.
PLANNING AN EXPO
The group discussed organizing a hurricane expo for residents to learn evacuation routes, signing up for emergency alerts, new changes in flood and other insurance, the role of the American Red Cross after a disaster, the state insurance adjuster's role in helping residents, having the proper paperwork when evacuating with a pet and resources available after a hurricane.
In years past, the group held a hurricane expo to help Englewood residents who are straddled between Charlotte County and Sarasota County and may need information from both counties. Although the emergency managers work together, people sometimes doesn't know where to evacuate or what steps to take before a storm.
"It will take some work, but I think it can be done in July," Andre McClerklin Jr. said.
McClerklin is the health educator for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, who oversees the CHAT groups in Englewood, North Port and Venice/Nokomis.
CHAT members hope to use the Fellowship Hall at Englewood Methodist Church, where the event has been held in the past.
Understanding hurricane season begins June 1, the group also knows major storms tend to hit in August and September. Examples include 2004, when Hurricane Charley made landfall near Charlotte County on Aug. 13. Hurricane Irma hit the area knocking out power on Sept. 12, 2017, and Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. That means having an event in July or early August isn't too late to tell residents to prepare.
The Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science predicts 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes will affect the United States this season.
Another change predicted for the hurricane season is by the National Hurricane Center. It will extend the text and graphical tropical weather outlook on disturbances with tropical cyclone formation potential from five to seven days, with both two-day and seven-day formation possibilities.
National Hurricane Center will highlight areas in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea that may produce a storm within seven days. These forecasts will continue four times a day: 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Nov. 30, according to the NHC website.
The group is looking for vendors for the free event including a co-sponsor to purchase four all weather radios to give away to expo attendees.
Any business, nonprofit group or individual with hurricane resources for Englewood can call McClerklin at 941-861-2964.
