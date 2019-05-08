ENGLEWOOD — With three tumors on her spine and two in her ears, 31-year-old Lauren Hanrahan wakes up each day not knowing if she’ll be able to hear her two young children.
That fear drove her friend and coworker, Stephanie Ham, to create a video she put on Facebook. She also sent it to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in hopes of getting her attention. While DeGeneres hasn’t yet responded, the video went viral internationally with more than 14,075 views.
In the video, Ham, a first-grade teacher at Englewood Elementary School, explains how Hanrahan had a baby boy in September and suddenly couldn’t hear out of her left ear.
After numerous tests, the third-grade teacher was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 2, also known as NF2.
“NF2 is super rare,” Ham said. “Tumors grow on the spine, in the brain, ears and other extremities. The problem is it’s not well-known like other diseases. There’s not a lot of money for research and no cure for it.”
“The news was really hard for Lauren, so I made the video to help bring awareness — not thinking it would go viral,” Ham said. “I really would like for Lauren to get on Ellen’s show and spread awareness. What’s amazing is Lauren and I have heard from people in Australia, Germany, Israel and Malaysia.”
Hanrahan said she cried tears of joy while watching the video. She said she was grateful Ham educated many on NF2 and a nonprofit group called NF2 BioSolutions.
NF2 BioSolutions is comprised of senior scientists, teachers, patients, all working toward a cure. The lab studies gene therapy to target the underlying cause of the disease.
“People message me daily with stories about their own or their child’s experience with NF2,” Hanrahan said, addingNF2 symptoms are most common for those in their late teens and early 20s. People with a mild case might not notice any symptoms until age 40 or later.
Hanrahan says her loss of hearing is ironic because she never had problems hearing before her second pregnancy.
”I had supersonic hearing,” she said. “The joke was always that I could hear a pin drop in the next room. This was a complete shock to me and my husband. To my parents, the news was unbelievable — especially because I had no health problems. I only went to see the doctor for a common cold. Now I am seeing specialists and have a team of doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center (in Tampa).”
Although the video received world-wide attention, one local student saw it and is willing to help Hanrahan.
“Kellie Redmann, junior class president at Lemon Bay High School, wanted to do a fundraiser after seeing the video,” Hanrahan said. “She works at A Better Scoop in Englewood. She went to her boss and asked if they could do a fundraiser for NF2 BioSolutions.”
Owner Sarah Durr-Gleba agreed with Redmann’s idea. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 17, at A Better Scoop, 70 S. Indiana Ave., Gleba is donating 25 percent of sales and matching employee tips during the fundraiser. Proceeds will go to NF2 BioSolutions.
Another business owner, Kari Hayden, also plans to raise money for NF2 BioSolutions. On May 18, she is sponsoring an event at Palm Studio & Boutique, 441 W. Dearborn St. From 4 to 5 is a hatha gentle flow class. The cost is $10 which will be donated to NF2 BioSolutions.
”I hope to fill the class of 50 and open another one and another,” said Hayden, a 20-year-resident. “My kids Kate, 5, and son Nicholas who is in grade 2, go to Englewood Elementary School. I care dearly for the school and all of the teachers. I opened my studio with the intentions of helping people with hearing loss. If I could help them find a cure for Lauren, I will do my part.”
Hayden offers deaf yoga through instructor Krystal Klein, who is deaf in her left ear. She’s will be signing a class during the fundraiser and giving Henna tattoos with the NF2 BioSolutions logo on them. If needed, Hayden will ensure Hanrahan’s family and close friends are taught sign language.
“About seven months ago, a man whose son was diagnosed with NF2 started NF2 BioSolutions because there wasn’t enough funding or research out there to help find a cure,” Hanrahan said. “The group is made up of senior scientist, researchers, patients, volunteers who came together to work for a cure.”
Hanrahan said everyone with NF2 is affected differently. She said it took doctors time to figure out her diagnoses. She was having hearing problems after she became pregnant in January, but went deaf in her one ear after delivering her baby. Now her doctors monitor both ears and the tumors.
“The tumors grow on different nerves in the brain or up and down the spine,” Hanrahan said. “The three on my spine are not causing damage yet. The one in my right ear isn’t pressing on my auditory nerve. None of this means I can’t go deaf. Because the tumors are close to the brain, the doctors don’t want to do surgery unless they absolutely have to.
“The problem is I don’t know if this is genetic and will cause any problems for my children?” she said. “Because there’s not enough research, no doctor will say yes or no. I’s exactly why I want a cure so bad. I’m praying to God that one day if they say this was genetically passed down that doctors will know a plan of action. No one could tell me about NF2, I had to figure it out on my own. As a parent, you don’t stop until you know your child is OK.
“My God, my family, church, my school family and this community gives me hope. I can’t thank everyone enough.”
