Nancy Gordon and her 19-year-old daughter Taylor may very well be homeless in two days. But that won’t happen if some community members get their way.
The Gordons lost nearly everything they own when their Port Charlotte home caught fire Tuesday night. The fire started at the stove and burned through the entire house, except for one room.
A group of local people want to help the Gordons, and they’re doing so through a couple of grass-roots nonprofits.
“We lived in our house in Port Charlotte for 30 years,” Taylor explained. “I grew up here and went to Genesis Christian Academy. We lost just about everything in the fire. My room was OK, so we got my purse out of it. Everything else is ruined by smoke or water damage. We are very grateful that we got our rabbit, two cats and puppy out of the house in time.”
Following the fire, the American Red Cross gave the pair $485 for a short-term motel stay. The Gordons were referred to St. Francis of Assisi food pantry in Englewood. They were given a gas card and some food. Next, they were sent to St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, which has a pantry and tries to help keep people from becoming homeless.
“We gave both of them clothing for seven days, plus everything needed to survive in the motel — including food, can opener, plastic containers to store food in, paper goods and hygiene products,” said Pat Knox, manager of the Jubilee Center food pantry.
“I began the calls to find shelter for them. Their income is limited. Taylor works part time, but she has to care for her mother who is ill and her father who’s in a nursing home.
Taylor’s father had a seizure last year and fell, and he’s been in a nursing home ever since. Her mother has kidney and liver failure, she said. Taylor can’t work full-time because she is her mother’s full-time caretaker.
“The only other income is Taylor’s dad’s Social Security check,” Knox said. “Which is minimal after money is taken out to pay for the nursing home. I think they have about $800 right now to live on. I never knew the Red Cross didn’t pay for people to stay in a hotel for at least one week after their house burnt down. It was a real surprise to me.”
The Gordons were referred to a nonprofit group Family Promise in South Venice. The group helps with housing for the homeless. On Thursday, they were excited about potentially getting placed in an apartment. But Friday afternoon, they were told the apartment wasn’t available.
Although the family owned the home, with the limited income, they couldn’t afford homeowner’s insurance. The mother and daughter are staying in an Englewood hotel until today. With some donations, they’ve secured another hotel room through the weekend. They don’t know where they’ll go on Monday.
Hearing the family is now homeless, Tomma Rolfe, co-owner of the Country Hound Cafe in Englewood, and Theresa Depugh, both volunteers with Jesus Loves You Ministry (mobile outreach) in Murdock, are working to help Taylor and Nancy.
“We are networking with all of the Homeless to Home organizations we can to try to get them an apartment or house to live in,” Depugh said. “They can only afford $750 a month in Englewood, North Port, Venice or Port Charlotte. We will work with a landlord and give them a check from any donations to get them set up.
“They are in dire need of everything. Taylor doesn’t want to live too far away from her dad because she and her mother go to see him often.” Taylor said she has enough medication for her mother for about one month.
Taylor said her co-workers offered to help her with clothing and uniforms. However, she doesn’t have a place to wash her clothes. Gift cards to gas stations, Walmart, Winn-Dixie could help the women. They could also use pet food.
“Taylor is 19 so I don’t believe she expected anything for Christmas anyway, but if someone donates something for her, I will wrap it and make sure she gets it,” Depugh said. “They are living out of coolers right now. They had to get the bad news that the apartment fell through, so I know it’s been bad for them. I have strong faith. God works great things, we can do this.”
Knox said any cash or check donations or gift cards for the family can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, or from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Country Hound Cafe, 1951 S. McCall Road in Englewood.
Depugh said anyone with questions or who can help with housing or other donations for the Gordon family can Facebook message her and she will respond. She is in touch with the family regularly.
