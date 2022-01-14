ENGLEWOOD — Want to know if that old Buddha statue collecting dust is worth money?
Today Brad Ault and Walter Westcott will examine it for free.
The pair have appraised hundreds of items in the past month for customers who are losing their bank deposit space. Today they are offering a free appraisal session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, Englewood.
"We had quite a good turnout in December and saw some very different things," said Ault, a longtime Englewood resident and president of Ault's Driving School.
"The most unique item was a ceramic Buddha from the early 1800's. Again we saw quite a few coins and stamps coming from the safety deposit boxes as well as some older documents, pictures, jewelry, gold, sterling silver items, old toys, and a mix of many other different things."
The purpose of the free appraisals is to help sort many things from security deposit boxes at two SunTrust banks.
"We explained to people that some of their items did not need to be safely secured anywhere, because they had little monetary value," he said. "They were keeping it in a security box that they were paying for because it had a high family and emotional value.
"It is getting crunch time on closing out the bank safety deposit boxes," Ault said. "I was told there are still a few hundred boxes left to close. It appears that not all will be closed in time. The final day is Jan. 28 at the close of day."
Anyone who wants the items in a security box viewed can come to today's appraisal as well as members of the community.
"The last time we did this, about half was good to keep and the rest was everyday stick-in-your-pocket paper currency," he said.
For larger collections, customers must make an appointment. However, walk-ins are welcome today.
An additional appraisal session is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
