Friends and family supported a “Christmas in July” fashion show fundraiser for Bobbi Sue Burton, founder of Project Phoenix in Englewood.

Burton is battling stage 4 metastatic cancer. Her friend Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn, organized the event along with her staff and volunteers who modeled and donated door prizes at La Stanza Ristorante. Thousands were raised to help Burton with medical and other bills.

For more about Burton and her nonprofit Project Phonenix, visit the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pg/EnglewoodProjectPhoenix or call 941-681-2707.

