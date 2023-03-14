PUNTA GORDA — A judge ordered a competency hearing for a Grove City defendant accused of killing a woman last October.
An expert will test Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, to determine if he is competent to stand trial for second-degree murder.
PUNTA GORDA — A judge ordered a competency hearing for a Grove City defendant accused of killing a woman last October.
An expert will test Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, to determine if he is competent to stand trial for second-degree murder.
Toby Oonk, Kennedy's public defender, filed a motion in February for the court to appoint a competency expert, alleging that his client was unable to "appreciate the charges against him" or "manifest appropriate courtroom behavior."
The motion also alleges that Kennedy has been unable to effectively communicate with Oonk and disclose facts about his case.
Circuit Judge Donald Mason granted the motion March 6, according to court records. The order also noted that the competency hearing would pertain to "issues regarding a defendant's failure to comply with court orders or conditions."
According to court records, a Dr. Michael Collins — based in Fort Lauderdale — has been appointed to determine Kennedy's competency. The results of the test will be reviewed at a hearing set for May 4.
If Kennedy is found to have a mental illness that impedes his ability to live independently, or is determined to be a risk to himself and others, he may be subject to involuntary civil commitment under Chapter 916 of the Florida Statutes.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kennedy in October after they responded to a 911 call about a shooting on 11th Street in the Grove City neighborhood.
According to his arrest report, Kennedy made the call himself. He allegedly told operators that he had killed a woman he was living with and was planning on killing himself.
Kennedy also allegedly told 911 he had bipolar disorder and that “voices in (his) head” told him to kill the victim.
Operators ultimately convinced him to wait for deputies to arrive, and he was later taken into custody without resistance.
Kennedy later made a plea of not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in Charlotte County Court. He is being held at the county jail without bond.
The identity of the victim has not been released, though CCSO previously referred to the shooting as a "domestic homicide" in media statements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.