SARASOTA — A year ago, Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst reported that property values in the county had climbed a respectable 7.2% over the preceding year.
Forget respectable this year.
Fueled by a hot real estate market, Furst’s required July 1 report released Thursday showed values soaring a booming 17.76%, a bit above the almost 17% his preliminary report indicated in early June.
That preliminary report had the valuation at $81.8 billion while the final report set valuations at $82.5 billion.
The previous high market for property values in the county was $62.7 billion in 2008, dropping to $39.1 billion in 2013 during the Great Recession, according to county records.
During budget workshops in late June, Budget Director Kim Radtke told commissioners the preliminary values released by Furst would result in about $14.5 million in revenue for the general fund, which funds most operations of county government and the constitutional officers.
The higher valuation in the final report means the county’s current millage rate of 3.4561 mills will generate even more revenue for the general fund.
Commissioners will set the not-to-exceed millage rate on July 13 which will be the basis for the truth in millage notice property owners receive in August.
Other than fluctuations in the interest on the bonds for the Legacy Trail, commissioners gave no indication during their budget workshops that they would change the millage rate, which is the second-lowest rate among all Florida counties.
Each mill represents $1,000 of taxable value.
That millage rate means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after exemptions will see a tax bill of $691.22 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
It does not include the additional millage from the school board, the municipalities, or other taxing authorities such as the West Coast Inland Navigation District.
Just as the final report showed an uptick in values for the county, the same was true for the cities of North Port and Venice.
The July 1 data for North Port said the final value was $7.3 billion, a small bump from the preliminary valuation of $7.2 billion, a 26.1% increase over the 2021 final certified value of $5.8 billion.
For Venice, the final valuation remained the same as the preliminary valuation at $5.7 billion, but still an 18% increase over 2021’s $4.8 billion final certified values.
Charlotte County's required property value report was not available due to a 10-day extension request from Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk.
Polk was not available for comment to explain the need for an extension.
