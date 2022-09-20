The first day of construction began Monday on the renovation of the south side of 400 block of West Dearborn Street. When the project is completed, West Dearborn will see decorative sidewalks and additional parking. Businesses, like Coffee Culture, will remain open to serve their customers.
And let the construction work begin on the south side of the 400 block of West Dearborn Street. Wright Construction crews spent two months replacing and installing new sidewalks and parking spaces along the north side of the block.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
A Wright Construction crew finishes the installation of decorative brick sidewalks along the north side of the 400 block of West Dearborn Street.
ENGLEWOOD — What was good for the north side of the 400 block of West Dearborn Street is now good for the south side — even if it doesn't feel so good.
Work crews with an excavator started early Monday tearing out a portion of the old sidewalk and old parking at the corner Magnolia Avenue and West Dearborn.
On the north side of the street, a Wright Construction crew finished laying the decorative bricks for new sidewalks.
"They started this morning," said Dan Klein of Culture Coffee. "They're telling us it's going to take a month."
Barricades allow customers safe access to the businesses along the 400 block where various merchants are clustered.
Westbound traffic is now allowed along West Dearborn from Magnolia to Old Englewood Road. The block is closed to eastbound traffic west of the West Dearborn-Magnolia intersection.
An effort is underway collecting the remaining commemorative and memorial bricks that were set along the West Dearborn sidewalks as part of an Old Englewood Village Association fundraising effort in cooperation with the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency in 2000.
Klein, like other business owners, intends to keep Culture Coffee open seven days a week with its Open Mike Night still set for 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
"I want people to know all the businesses are open along West Dearborn," Klein said.
Also, where the renovation of the roadway is complete, people can enjoy additional parking as well as the existing parking lots on Green and Cedar streets.
"There's a lot of improvements and a lot to see," he said.
Karen Tyree, owner of of Ivy's on Dearborn Ladies Boutique on the north side West Dearborn, believes the new sidewalks and parking should be completed quicker on the south side of the block. Construction took two months to near completion on her side of the block, she said.
Ivy's on Dearborn and other businesses on the north side of the 400 block remained opened, welcoming customers, throughout the throes of construction.
Also, Sarasota County recently granted Wright Construction 20 additional rain days to complete the project. Tyree recalled days during construction when rainwater flowed like a river.
Wright Construction has a second crew working on West Dearborn from its McCall Road intersection to its State Road 776 intersection.
With the rain days and other adjustments, Sarasota County expects the $7.6 million construction project to be substantially completed sometime in November, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December.
