The preparation is underway to pour concrete parking spaces along the 400 block of West Dearborn Street.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
What has been a conceptual drawing of a sign spanning and welcoming people to West Dearborn Street will soon be a reality and a sign that the renovation construction project is reaching its conclusion.
ENGLEWOOD — Wright Construction will put the pedal to the metal this week as workers finish the revitalization project along West Dearborn Street.
This week could see the pouring of porous cement for the parking spaces south side of the 400 block of West Dearborn.
Also planned is the start of repaving West Dearborn Street along its length from Old Englewood Road east to State Road.
And finally, an archway sign has arrived that will span West Dearborn, welcoming motorists and pedestrians to Englewood’s historical business district.
Wright will start pouring the porous concrete this week along the 400 block, said Debbie Marks, Englewood Community Redevelopment manager.
But the cement will need a week to cure, Marks said, and it will take a week before vehicles will be able to park along the south side of the 400 block.
The repaving between decorative intersections will be conducted overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The paving — barring unfavorable weather conditions or other delays — is scheduled to be completed over the course of four nights, Marks said.
Wright Construction confirmed Tuesday the delivery of the sign spanning West Dearborn Thursday and how it will be installed Thursday and Friday. The sign itself will reaffirm the 16-month construction project is reaching its conclusion.
Various ancillary amenities, such as wayfinding signs, will need to be installed, but the project could be substantially completed and ready for a punch-list inspection by Sarasota County before the end of December.
County officials plan a formal ribbon cutting ceremony in January.
