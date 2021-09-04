SARASOTA — For all the interest Sarasota County commissioners had in the U.S. Census figures for the county over the past two years and earlier this year, not a peep has been heard since the release of those numbers in mid-August.
Nor was there any mention either by email or in his report at the Aug. 24 commission meeting by County Administrator Jonathan Lewis of his quiet hiring of Kurt Spitzer to assist the county in evaluating the newest population data from the 2020 Census.
That data will be the basis for a possible realignment of County Commission districts before the 2022 general election.
Spitzer was a central figure in the contentious and much-maligned redrawing of commission district boundaries in 2019 that critics claimed was a scheme hatched by Republican party operatives to protect Commissioner Mike Moran in his re-election bid.
But commissioners argued that redistricting was necessary then to even out the population among commission districts after the passage of a single-member districts initiative in 2018, requiring that only voters within a district select a commissioner instead of them being elected by all county voters.
That effort resulted in the removal of the Newtown area in North Sarasota from Moran’s district to that of Commissioner Christian Ziegler. Newtown is the predominantly black area of Sarasota and traditionally favors Democrats.
Moran squeaked through the general election, winning by 365 votes, according to the results on the supervisor of elections’ website.
A June 7, 2021 memo from Lewis to commissioners stated that, “I will be taking the appropriate steps to ensure we have the ability to analyze the federal data should it become available at the end of September 2021.”
The memo concluded with Lewis mentioning that the task included hiring an external firm to assist county staff.
A contract with Spitzer was signed in early August with an estimated price tag of $50,000. Commissioners were on their annual summer break at the time.
Lewis has the authority to sign contracts up to $100,000 without seeking board authorization.
According to the Census Bureau, the county’s population climbed slightly over 14% from 2010 to 434,006 people, most of that in the unincorporated area of the county.
Based upon that total, each of the five commission districts should contain 86,801 people ideally. Spitzer’s evaluation will look at the numbers for each district, and if necessary, he will prepare maps with new commission district boundaries.
Legally, based upon a U.S. Supreme Court decision, commissioners are required to redistrict if there is a deviation of 10% or greater in the population distribution among districts.
But as late as April of this year, Commissioner Nancy Detert was confident that wouldn’t be necessary.
“Our numbers are probably going to be more accurate than the Census,” she said during an April 20 commission discussion about the census.
If redistricting is necessary, no timeline has been scheduled for that to happen.
