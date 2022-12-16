ENGLEWOOD - An argument about smoking escalated to charges of battery for an Englewood man on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Dylan Clifford Martin, 28, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
He was also charged with violation of probation, in connection with a previous plea of no contest to a charge of petit theft.
The investigation into Martin began after his older relative checked out of the hospital and told the person driving her home that he had been responsible for her injury.
Deputies made contact with the woman, whose name and age was redacted in the arrest report, around 2:22 p.m. in the afternoon on Tuesday.
According to the report, the woman alleged she and Martin had been arguing about the temperature setting in their residence earlier that day. She said that she was smoking and that Martin did not like that, so he took away her cigarettes and ashtray.
The woman went on to claim that she had opened the door to Martin's room and was going "mess with something of his" in retaliation.
At that point, according to her statement, Martin grabbed her and threw her to the room's tiled floor.
"(The victim) began to bleed profusely from a laceration on the left side of her head," the report read.
Martin then called 911 for EMS. When they arrived, according to the woman, he told them that she had slipped and she did not say anything at the time.
The report noted the woman had four sutures after her stay in the hospital. In addition to the laceration, she also suffered a fracture on a humeral neck bone and a contusion to her left knee.
Deputies later made contact with Martin at the residence. When asked to provide a statement, according to the report, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and requested a lawyer.
At that point, Martin was taken into custody and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.
Martin is due to return to Charlotte County Court on Jan. 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.