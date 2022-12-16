Dylan Clifford Martin

Dylan Clifford Martin

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

ENGLEWOOD - An argument about smoking escalated to charges of battery for an Englewood man on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Dylan Clifford Martin, 28, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


