GROVE CITY — The suspect in a Grove City homicide called 911 himself, according to authorities.
After initially stating that he planned to kill himself, according to the arrest report, 911 operators instead convinced him to wait for deputies to arrive at his home.
Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was arrested by Charlotte County deputies Friday.
Investigators charged him with one count of second-degree murder. Following his arrest, he remains incarcerated at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office previously announced the investigation in Grove City and Kennedy's subsequent arrest on social media.
Since then, new details about the arrest have emerged through a records request for Kennedy's arrest report.
According to the report, 911 operators received a call from a home on 11th Street near Michigan Street. Nobody spoke to the 911 operators, despite their repeated attempts to get someone to respond.
When the call ended, the 911 operator called back. A man answered later identified as Kennedy.
"911? Are you there? I killed (the victim)," Kennedy was quoted in the arrest report as allegedly asking.
The actual name of the victim, a woman, was redacted on the arrest report. CCSO previously classified the death as a "domestic homicide."
After his initial answer, Kennedy allegedly said that he had bi-polar disorder and that "voices in (his) head" told him to kill the victim.
He also allegedly said that he planned to kill himself. However, he was ultimately found alive by deputies responding to the scene, lying in the front yard of the home.
According to the report, Kennedy was taken into custody immediately and offered no resistance.
During the arrest, deputies alleged that Kennedy had visible blood on his body and clothing. He also had a laceration on his right hand.
The responding deputies then entered the home through an unlocked door, to try to check on anyone inside.
The report indicates that the deputies found a woman inside a bedroom, lying between the bed and a wall.
The woman was confirmed to be dead by Fire/EMS, according to the report. When the body was initially found, she was "covered in blood and slightly warm to the touch."
Deputies found two knives — one broken, one intact — on the bed, according to reports, along with a broken lamp.
The victim was also found to have a gun inside a holster on her body.
In addition, deputies reported seeing several "blood handprints" on the garage.
CCSO investigators received a search warrant for the premises and entered the house to collect evidence around 6 a.m. Friday.
The report cited a "blood trail" from the front yard — where Kennedy was found — through the garage and the kitchen, and into the bedroom where the body was.
The two knives in the bedroom, according to deputies, matched a set of kitchen knives elsewhere in the house.
The body of the victim was inspected. According to the report, "several apparent stab wounds" were found on the back of the victim's neck and head area.
Kennedy was brought to a CCSO district office for interrogation. Much of the conversation in the report was redacted.
During his first court appearance Saturday, Circuit Judge Scott H. Cupp ordered Kennedy held without bond, as he is a danger to himself and the community, court records show. He also ruled that Kennedy was indigent and eligible for a public defender.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
