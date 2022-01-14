ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood landlord was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing a gun during an argument with a former tenant.
Christopher Lee Perry, 53, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public.
The arrest came after deputies responded to a call regarding a possible gunshot at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue. There were four people at the residence: two unnamed complainants, a witness, and Perry.
The complainants dialed 911, according to the arrest report, following a disagreement about money with Perry.
They had rented space at the home from Perry and the witness. They had been living there for “approximately two-and-a-half weeks” when Perry allegedly told them they would be evicted.
According to the complainants, all four people at the residence had made a verbal agreement: the tenants would move out “immediately” and later return with the residence key.
In turn, Perry would then return their security deposit and half their monthly rent already paid.
When the exchange occurred Thursday, the renters said they were not given “the full amount of money previously agreed upon.” When they pressed the issue, Perry allegedly took out a firearm and pointed it at them.
“Perry told the victims he has the key to the house, they were now trespassing, and to get off his property,” read the CCSO arrest report.
When the renters protested, Perry then allegedly fired a shot in their direction.
Shortly afterward, the renters left the residence and called 911.
After deputies arrived, they cleared the four people out to search the home, and they found a firearm on a table.
When deputies spoke to the witness, she confirmed that there was a tenant-landlord relationship and that there was a verbal agreement to return “some money” to the renters. She said she recorded part of the argument with her cellphone, but did not hear a gunshot go off.
According to the arrest report, Perry allegedly said something about “holding a gun” and it “going off,” when the officers first arrived. He later invoked his right to counsel and made no further statements.
Perry was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He was assigned a $5,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge and no bond on the firearm charge.
