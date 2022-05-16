ENGLEWOOD - A driver was asleep at the wheel when Charlotte County deputies evaluated him for driving under the influence.
Anthony Philip Dibona, 57, now faces charges.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received a call about a reckless driver in the Englewood area around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle in question was described as "swerving" and nearly caused a head-on collision, according to the caller.
When deputies arrived, according to a CCSO press release, they found the white pickup truck matching the description sitting at a stop sign on the intersection of Loralin Drive and Greaza Street. The truck did not move for a minute; break lights were on and the engine was running the whole time.
Deputies then approached the driver's side door and saw a man asleep at the wheel. They then knocked on the window waking him up. The driver was later identified as Dibona.
According to the news release, Dibona was unable to maintain his balance upon exiting the vehicle and had slurred speech. He told deputies he had worked the previous night in Manatee County and was looking for food.
"Deputies suspected he was under the influence and asked for his consent to search his vehicle, which he granted," read the release.
The search allegedly turned up a 4-inch cut plastic straw, which contained "residue of a white substance" in the passenger seat; however, there was not enough to conduct a field test.
After the search, Dibona "appeared confused" and was unable to speak in a complete sentence. EMS was called to the scene and transported him to a local hospital.
During the trip to the hospital, authorities said that Dibona appeared fall asleep mid-sentence and displayed pin-point pupils — signs of a drug overdose. Narcan was administered to him, which he "reacted positively" to; another dose of Narcan was later administered at the hospital when the overdose appeared to relapse.
At the hospital, the release said that Dibona signed a medical release and agreed to have his blood and urine tested. The tests came back positive for opioids and benzodiazepines.
After being treated at the hospital, Dibona was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and failure to obey driver's license restrictions; it had been found that he had four previous convictions for DUI.
In the press release, Sheriff Bill Prummell extended his thanks to the 911 caller who contacted CCSO about Dibona's driving.
"Clearly, this is someone who doesn’t understand how dangerous this behavior is," Prummell stated. "A lot of people could have been seriously hurt or worse, all because of one person’s poor decisions. Thank God that didn’t happen.”
Dibona was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident; he is being held without bond.
