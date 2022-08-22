ENGLEWOOD - Deputies arrested a man last week after he allegedly hit another man in the head with a hammer.
Michael C. Brown, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 17.
Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Bay Avenue, where they made contact with the complainant.
The man spoke with the deputies, saying that both he and Brown live in the same structure. He said he was standing on the screen lanai at the residence when he saw Brown walk over to a nearby truck and grab a "red in color hammer with a black handle."
The two men allegedly exchanged words, according to the complaining witness, before Brown swung the hammer at the other man. Authorities allege that Brown struck the man on the head, prompting him to try to flee.
Brown continued to chase the man and managed to strike him on the head again before 911 was called.
The arrest report alleges that the complainant sustained two visible gashes on his head, one 2 inches long and the other 1.5 inches long.
Deputies also made contact with Brown at the residence. He consented to give a statement after being read his Miranda rights. However, most of his conversation with deputies was redacted on the arrest report. The reason being given for the redaction was that it was connected to an alleged confession of acts.
Brown was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He is currently being held without bond, with a court arraignment date scheduled for Sept. 27.
The alleged victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained. Brown has been issued an order of no contact; according to the order. He was allowed to return to the residence under supervision to remove his own personal effects.
