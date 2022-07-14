ENGLEWOOD - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man in Englewood on Tuesday for allegedly throwing a brick through his neighbor's window.
Joseph Winling, 61, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count of throwing a projectile into a building.
Deputies responded to a call Tuesday afternoon on Tenth Street about a brick-throwing.
The complaining witness told deputies he was sitting on the couch in his trailer when he heard the sound of shattered glass. He then felt the force of something hit him in the back of the head, sending him to the floor.
Picking himself back up, the complainant saw a friend of his arguing with Winling. Both men said that it appeared that Winling had a flare gun on his person during the argument.
When deputies arrived, Winling remained inside his own nearby residence. According to the arrest report, multiple attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
According to the report, authorities remained on-site for roughly an hour and Winling's juvenile stepson was allowed to enter the residence. Shortly afterward, Winling came out of the property and spoke to deputies; however, the discussion was redacted on the report.
Winling was subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He is currently being held on $3,500 bond.
The complainant was noted in the arrest report as suffering a laceration to the back of the head from the brick impact; however, he refused medical transport or assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.