Cops: Woman dies after falling into Boca Royale pond, alligators removed in aftermath

A woman died Friday the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. She had fallen in a pond on the golf course, witnesses said. A pair of alligators were removed. A cause of death was pending Saturday.
ENGLEWOOD — Friday's death of an Englewood woman may take days or more to determine whether she died of natural causes or if alligators were involved.
The woman died at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood after falling into a pond and subsequently getting attacked by alligators. Whether the animals caused the woman's death is unknown, officials stated.
Spokespersons for Boca Royale, a Neal Communities property, and the local homeowners group weren't immediately available for comment.
Brett Norton, the property manager, also wasn't available for comment.
There are some 1,000 homes in Boca Royale, a private and gated community. Wildlife warning signs are posted along the golf course, the country club's general manager Doug Foote said.
"It was surprising, yes," he said of learning late Friday of the death.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, describing the victim as an elderly female, reported she was on the golf course near Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive about 7:47 p.m., which in July is early twilight. The victim was recovered and her remains sent to the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office. Her name and other details weren't released pending the investigation.
“(She) was observed falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled to stay afloat,” a sheriff's spokesperson said. “While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water.”
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the FWC on Saturday said there was no clear evidence alligators were involved in the death, adding that contract trappers removed two of them measuring nearly 9 feet and about 7.7 feet. Most large alligators are males and a 9-footer would weigh around 300 pounds.
“We do not plan to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time,” the FWC's Adam Brown said.
The FWC and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office would work jointly on the investigation until a cause of death is determined by the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time,” Brown said.
Florida trappers working with the FWC get a small fee but keep the alligator. A bow and arrow or a snag hook are used in capturing rogue Florida alligators, according to sources in the industry.
