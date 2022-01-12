ENGLEWOOD — A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly preventing medical treatment of an injured child in Englewood.
Kristian Renee Burch, 32, of Rotonda West, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count of resisting law enforcement without violence and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.
Burch was named as a suspect in a separate assault case at a residence on Shadow Lane on Monday night.
According to the CCSO arrest report, Burch entered the residence that night when two juveniles were inside — she was noted to be the only adult supervision — and committed battery against someone at the residence.
During that incident, one of the juveniles stepped on a piece of glass and cut their foot; EMS was called to the scene to treat the wound.
Deputies allege Burch tried to block EMS personnel from approaching and accused them of “trespassing.” EMS personnel managed to treat the wounded juvenile but Burch objected.
“You better not be putting ibuprofen in (the juvenile) and better be using saltwater,” she allegedly said.
When deputies advised Burch that she was being detained, the report alleges, she became “belligerent” and put her cellphone “within inches” of deputies’ faces to record them. Personnel on scene alleged they could smell an “odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from her mouth.
During her interaction with deputies, Burch’s mother and the father of the juveniles arrived at the residence. They both attempted to calm Burch down, according to the report, with little success.
“On two occasions, she dragged them (the juveniles) by their arms,” read the report. “(O)ne occasion almost causing one of the children to trip over a metal bowl on the ground and the second occasion pulling the child into the front door of the apartment.”
The children were eventually removed from the situation; Burch attempted to enter a nearby apartment, but was placed in handcuffs by Charlotte County deputies and placed under arrest.
According to the arrest report, Burch left her cellphone and jewelry with another person before she was transported to Charlotte County Jail.
During the drive to the jail, deputies alleged that Burch managed to unbuckle her seatbelt and leaned over in the CCSO vehicle. When the arresting deputy pulled over to check on the suspect, Burch then began speaking about several subjects: claiming that the deputy who arrested her was “jealous” of her and that she would discuss the arrest and the deputy on social media.
Burch was processed at the Charlotte County Jail on Monday night and released on $12,500 bond by Tuesday. She is set for arraignment Feb. 14.
