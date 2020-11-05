ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography possession, after his girlfriend of 14 years found photos on his phone.
Michael Ewing, 34, of the 300 block of N. Elm St., initially denied having viewed the pornographic images, according to reports released Thursday by law enforcement.
However, as deputies continued to question him, he told them he "enjoyed doing research and was curious of child sexual exploitation," according to the affidavit.
His girlfriend said she was looking through his phone, because she suspected he was having an affair, deputies said, when she found the images.
When his girlfriend confronted him, Ewing threw the phone on the floor, shattering the screen, and threw it in the garbage, the affidavit states.
The girlfriend removed the SIM card from the phone and turned it over to police.
Ewing also told deputies he wanted to see what was on the internet about child sexual exploitation, in order to protect his four children, the affidavit states.
According to deputies, Ewing told them he sometimes searched child pornography to anger his girlfriend. He told deputies they may find up to 100 pornographic images on his phone, deputies said.
Ewing was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest. However, he told deputies he found the bag of meth on the ground at work and he had picked it up.
Sarasota County deputies arrested Ewing on Thursday and charged with five counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and possession of a controlled substance. He was still in the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.