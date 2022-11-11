John Salaway

Longtime Englewood resident John Salaway, who now lives in Nashville, recently held a concert to help local Hurricane Ian victims. He returned to play a free concert Friday at Twisted Fork. He plays again at Troll Music in Venice on Saturday.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — A Nashville singer and actor is helping Hurricane Ian survivors through a benefit concert.

John Salaway, a Lemon Bay High School graduate, was devastated learning many of his friends and family were impacted by the hurricane.


