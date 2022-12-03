ENGLEWOOD — The day after Hurricane Ian, Bill Rolfe walked into his family's Country Hound Cafe and shook his head.
He worried his days as a restaurant owner could be over.
ENGLEWOOD — The day after Hurricane Ian, Bill Rolfe walked into his family's Country Hound Cafe and shook his head.
He worried his days as a restaurant owner could be over.
"The restaurant was devastated," he said Tuesday. "There was a hole in the roof where the air condition unit was blown off — and sun was shining through. It looked like a bomb went off."
Rolfe, who bought the restaurant in 2005 from David Farlow, said he had no electric, a front window was blown out and the air conditioning ducts were laying on the wet carpet.
Every other unit in Englewood's Palm Plaza was damaged and many of the businesses have yet to return — and may never reopen.
"My first thought was they would condemn all of the businesses," Rolfe said.
Rolfe operates the restaurant with his wife, Tomma, son Zachary and daughter Caroline Eisele. Along with a loyal crew of 24 part-time and full-time employees that act more like family, they cater to a local crowd with good home-style cooking.
"We always have relied on locals," he said. "We don't get a big bump in season like the restaurants at the beach."
Rolfe said he applied for help from FEMA but was told to fill out a form for a Small Business Association loan. So far, he's heard from no one.
While trying to deal with damage to his own home and those of his son and daughter, Rolfe began to reach out to local businesses and they were more than glad to help.
"Taz tile, Grande Aire, Englewood Glass, LaBadie Construction and others they pitched in to help," he said. "We used what money we had to (fix things up) but we couldn't have reopened without them."
His own employees even came in to help clean up on their own time.
Rolfe said the business is running with just one of three A/C units working and the roof still not replaced.
"We're fortunate we've had cooler weather," he said.
Right now, he's waiting on a banner to put where his sign used to be, so people will know the restaurant is open. He's serving food seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Rolfe said while dealing with insurance has been stressful, it could be worse.
"Four of my employees lost their houses."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.