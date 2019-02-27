ENGLEWOOD — Harry Farringer would like to see Charlotte County quell traffic along Fruitland Avenue in Englewood East.
Farringer recently volunteered to serve on the Englewood East Non-Urban Street and Drainage Unit Advisory Board so the issue would be discussed. The advisory board is expected to take up the discussion at 9:30 a.m. today at the County Administration Center in Murdock.
The two-mile corridor has served for years as a “back door” alternate route to State Road 776 for local motorists, since it links up Gulfstream Boulevard to Winchester Boulevard, Avenue of the Americas and busy San Casa Drive.
For instance, it provides the most direct route from L.A. Ainger Middle and Vineland Elementary schools to Lemon Bay High. It also allows quick access from the Englewood East neighborhood to the dog parks, public pool and youth football fields at Ann Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive.
But it’s really been discovered by motorists since Winchester South opened three years ago. Residents along the corridor have petitioned for traffic calming devices or shutting off Fruitland from Winchester South.
Public Works conducts traffic counts twice a year on Fruitland. Traffic counts in March last year revealed that more than 3,200 vehicles traveled along Fruitland in a 24-hour period. A second count in September determined more than 2,700 vehicles traveled along the road. The county is in the process of installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Winchester South, Fruitland and the Avenue of the Americas.
For more information, call 941-575-3613 or email Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
