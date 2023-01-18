Sarasota County's proposed administration building location off Fruitville Road

A site plan Sarasota County’s proposed administration building’s location off Fruitville Road, on county property, just east of Interstate 75.

 MAP PROVIDED

VENICE — When Sarasota County commissioners approved an initiative in 2010 for near Fruitville Road and Interstate 75, one of the central tenets of the plan was to connect them with sidewalks to promote walkability.

But Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously decided to eliminate that requirement as it applies to the new county administration center on a county-owned parcel near the Fruitville Library.


