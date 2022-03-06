ENGLEWOOD — Englewood community members — not Sarasota County officials — are being asked to name the community plaza on West Dearborn Street.
So far, there haven’t been too many suggestions.
The Sarasota County Englewood Advisory Board meets Monday and may be disappointed by the response to date. The advisory board meets 1 p.m. Monday at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center.
Outside of chatter on social media, interest has been meager. As of Friday, only three suggested official names have been received by Englewood CRA manager Debbie Marks. People have until 5 p.m. March 22 to get their recommendations into the CRA office.
Locals call the gathering place on West Dearborn Street “Pioneer Park” or “Pioneer Plaza” and sometimes “Dearborn Plaza,” but the county seeks a name that will best reflect Englewood and/or its past.
The county’s criteria asks:
• Names associated with its distinct geographic location.
• Historic names associated with the county, or Englewood.
• A person well-known as an elected or appointed official or a volunteer community leader.
• A person or group who has positively influenced a large populace of the county through significant contributions of money, time and/or materials.
• Any person or group who had significant involvement in the acquisition or development of the county facility.
• A person or group whose civic leadership has contributed to the betterment of the community.
The proposed names must include a short explanation or supporting documentation to verify how it meets the county’s selection criteria.
The Sarasota County Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board will act as a county naming committee for the plaza.
Submissions for proposed names can be mailed to Sarasota County Government, Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board, 370 W. Dearborn St., Suite D, Englewood, FL 34223.
Also, submissions can be emailed to englewood@scgov.net with “Naming Submission, 325 W. Dearborn Street” in the subject line.
DEARBORN IMPROVEMENTS
The CRA advisory board will also be updated Monday on the status of the Dearborn Street road enhancements, such as decorative intersections and additional parking and other renovations. The work when finished will mean a new amenities from Old Englewood Road to State Road 776.
Wright Construction, the contractor for the road project, has won over one advocate.
Marie LaForge, co-owner of of Mango Bistro, worried about how construction would affect her restaurant and customers.
“Honestly, it has been much better than I anticipated,” LaForge said, as a construction crew worked on the intersection at Mango Street and West Dearborn outside of her restaurant.
LaForge showered accolades on Wright Construction supervisor Fabian Lopez who has been very accommodating to her and her restaurant patrons.
And LaForge also thanked her customers who braved detours and the construction to dine at her restaurant. Mango Bistro serves customers 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
SOUTH MCCALL FUTURE
Sarasota County is now preparing stormwater drainage improvements along South McCall Road south of the West Dearborn intersection to its intersection with State Road 776.
Everett Farrell, county planner, will review with the advisory board proposed land use change to create an artist district for properties south of West Dearborn, west of the commercial properties along South McCall and east of Magnolia Street.
The art district zoning allows property owners to live and run small art galleries or boutiques on their properties. The county established a similar arts district north of west Dearborn Street.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
