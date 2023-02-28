SARASOTA — Just as Sarasota County commissioners will be preparing for their annual budget workshops in June, another weighty issue will be on their minds.
Choosing a new county attorney.
At the close of this report during the Feb. 21 meeting as an added item, County Attorney Frederick “Rick” Elbrecht announced his intentions to retire in June.
The announcement didn’t come as a total surprise to commissioners. Elbrecht had briefed each one individually the day before.
At the end of his statement, Commissioner Nancy Detert quipped: “Motion denied,” to laughter from the other four commissioners.
Then she continued in a more serious vein.
“You will be missed and hard to replace. You’ve done your job and you’ve done it very well.”
“You caught me off guard,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger added. “I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done.”
“I will work with the BCC to ease the way for a new county attorney,” Elbrecht promised.
Elbrecht has spent the last 18 years of his 40-year career with the county, joining the office of the county attorney in 2005. He became the county attorney in 2018 upon the retirement of former County Attorney Steve DeMarsh.
Elbrecht currently receives a salary of $260,832 plus deferred compensation and insurance, following his most recent performance review conducted by commissioners last October.
An experienced litigator, Elbrecht has represented the county in many high-profile matters, most recently the trial with the for-profit hospitals over reimbursements for the treatment of indigent patients.
During his years with the county attorney’s office, Elbrecht practiced primarily in the areas of civil rights, commercial litigation, and general government law.
According to his bio on the county’s website, Elbrecht earned his juris doctorate degree in 1980 from the University of Florida. From 1980-1987, he worked as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit in Manatee County serving as chief of the felony division.
He left that office to join the Nelson Hesse law firm in Sarasota, practicing in the area of civil trial law and remaining there until he joined the county in 2005.
Commissioners did not say what procedure they would employ to hire a new county attorney, but in the past, they promoted from within.
