SARASOTA — Newtown residents challenging Sarasota County commissioners’ redistricting decision won the initial skirmish in the federal district court in Tampa Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge William Jung tossed out the county’s attempt to seek a dismissal of the case, and instead ordered the parties to gear up for an April 27 trial on the merits.
Jung, however, did toss one bone to the county. He dismissed an allegation raised in an amended complaint that the commissioners had violated the Florida Constitution with their decision last October to change commission district boundaries this year. He also dropped three individual commissioners — Nancy Detert, Alan Maio and Mike Moran — as defendants in his orders.
By refusing to grant the county’s motion to dismiss the case, Jung also ordered attorneys for the county to file a response to the complaint in 10 days, by Feb. 14.
Those decisions were made during a conference call with attorneys on both sides of the case Tuesday afternoon.
“I was extremely happy with the entire outcome,” Hugh Culverhouse, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, wrote in an e-mail. “I felt it was a terrific day and look very forward to presenting our case on behalf of Newtown.”
Plaintiffs in the case — Mary Mack, Fredd Atkins, and Michael White, all residents of Newtown — claimed the county and the individual commissioners violated the equal protection clause to the Fourteenth Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted to enforce the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by changing the boundaries of the commission districts in advance of the 2020 Census, which is just now getting underway.
One of those changes moved the entire African-American community of Newtown, from District 1 to District 2, giving District 1 a distinctly Republican advantage, where Moran, the Republican incumbent, is seeking re-election.
It also means that Newtown residents will not be able to cast a ballot in a commission race until 2022 when Commissioner Christian Ziegler is up for reelection due to the change to single member districts.
County voters in 2018 approved a change to the county charter making commissioners run only in their individual district instead of conducting a county-wide race.
Commissioners have argued all along that this change necessitated redistricting this year to make the population in each district as nearly equal as possible.
Over the next 11 weeks, both sides will engage in discovery, including depositions, although Jung ruled that Florida law shielded individual commissioners from being deposed, and preparing their cases for the trial.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.