ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County's intention to sell 18 acres of county-owned surplus land for affordable housing in north Englewood blew up local social media.
County commissioners voted unanimously to have staff begin discussions with the nonprofit Community Housing Trust of Sarasota to purchase surplus land for workforce housing in Englewood.
No agreement has been reached, at least not yet. The property is valued at $575,000.
The 18 acres is between North McCall Road and North Elm Street, north of Englewood Elementary School, south of Pine Glen Court and VFW Post 10178. It's a few blocks north of Englewood's traditional main street, West Dearborn Street.
With the current zoning, 68 homes can be built on the property. However, there are environmental concerns — such as a wetland, an inactive eagle's nest, a mesic oak hammock with some "grand" trees — that would need to be addressed before any home could be built on the property.
The threat of "Section 8," public housing, fed the dread online of what the county would allow to be built on the land and who would live there.
That fear is a false fear, county officials say.
"This would not be 'Section 8' housing but individually owned homes," County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger told The Daily Sun in an email.
"Perhaps the term 'Workforce Housing' would better define what is being proposed," Cutsinger stated. "Also, to be clear, the beautiful natural habitat on this parcel would be preserved and protected."
Prior to serving as a county commissioner, Cutsinger volunteered on the county's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. One of the committee's goals, he said, was to review all the surplus properties owned by the county to see if any of them would be appropriate for affordable housing.
"This property is one we identified," Cutsinger said. "Conversations with the Englewood chamber, the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) and many in the business community made it clear there is a significant need."
The Community Housing Trust’s mission, according to The Daily Sun story archives, “is to create permanently affordable housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families.”
Brad Baker, chair of the Community Housing Trust, described the nonprofit's clients as police officers, nurses and other medical professionals, veterans and retirees, teachers and social workers — basically the local workforce.
"We have no debt and maintain control of 38 CHT homes of the 70-plus homes we have facilitated, scattered through the county," Baker told commissioners in a memorandum dated Feb. 6. "The CHT share of equity in these properties has a conservative value of approximately $4 million."
Baker described those who purchase homes from the Community Housing Trust as agreeing to "pay-it-forward" for working families with good credit, limited income and "the desire for the stability and pride that comes with home ownership."
The housing need is real and critical.
Brian Faro — as a Lemon Bay High School graduate, past Englewood Chamber of Commerce president and a real estate broker — sees how young families, construction and tradesmen, and the workforce in general are being price out of Englewood.
Rents for a three-bedroom home, adequate for young families, average $1,800 a month or more, leaving little else in those families' budgets for other necessities, Faro said. Rents less than $1,800 a month in Englewood are few and far between.
The housing market isn't helping, Faro suggested. More and more young families renting homes are finding their landlords putting the houses on the market, and then selling those residences for prices out of the price range of their tenants.
Also, working people are heading to DeSoto County and Arcadia to find housing or are opting for mobile homes. But Faro pointed out how manufactured homes can cost $250,000 and include higher expenses for insurance and other costs.
Faro hopes people will realize is Englewood's work force is in dire straits when it comes to finding affordable and adequate housing.
"We need people to fully understand (the need for workforce housing) and not jump to any conclusions," he suggested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.