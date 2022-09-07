SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners received an update last week about their eventual new administration center, Commissioner Nancy Detert asked the obvious question.
What was the size of the new building?
When Capital Projects director Carolyn Eastwood told her 120,000 square feet, Detert then asked about the size of the current building at 1660 Ringling Blvd.
Eastwood said it was 170,000 square feet, but quickly added many departments located in the building — such as Libraries and Parks and Natural Resources — would be moving into their own new headquarters in and around the outskirts of the city of Sarasota.
The update was what Eastwood described as a “high-level overview,” as she showed commissioners an early rendition of the first floor of the new building.
Sitting on an 8-acre parcel off Fruitville Road near Interstate 75, the first floor will include a 3,500-square-foot commission chambers, conference rooms, and a 4,000-square-foot gym. The third floor Think Tank will also move to the first floor in the new administration center.
“It’s still a draft,” Eastwood said. “And subject to change.”
Construction costs are estimated at $72-$74 million for the four-story building.
When commissioners learned last year that renovations and repairs to the current 49-year-old building would cost $49 million over the next 20 years, they were of the unanimous opinion that it was time to move.
Commissioner Alan Maio, as he has done in the past, quickly spoke to stifle any criticism about the move and the cost.
“For anyone who thinks we’re building 'Taj Mahals,' I’d be happy to take you to some of our facilities where our employees work,” Maio said. “It’s a tremendous expense but it needs to be done. We have workers working all day in a seven-by-seven cubicle. We are now finally getting our standards up to the standards of the private sector.”
The county hopes to be in the new building sometime in 2025.
