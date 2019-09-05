By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Once upon a time, the leaping tarpon on Charlotte County’s official seal was tethered to the county by a fishing line.
The single line on the seal looked to be pulling the giant fish out of the sky above Florida, and into Charlotte County presumably on someone’s boat at Boca Grande pass.
In 2007, county commissioners decided to remove the line, along with other artistic detail on the county’s seal, said Brian Gleason, the county’s spokesperson.
Now 12 years later, the Board of County Commissioners will be asked to vote next week on an ordinance making that decision official, even though the simplified seal has been in use all these years.
Why now?
Gleason just said the previous decision had to be made official with an ordinance.
Adam Cummings was a commissioner back in 2007. He said he vaguely remembers the decision to change the seal, and he doesn’t think it was about animal rights.
“I don’t remember there being any kind of moral or ethical issues with the fishing hook and line,” he said with a chuckle. “I think it had more to do with aesthetics.”
The new seal is less cluttered, Cummings noted, but added he is not a good judge of aesthetics.
“I have no taste. If someone gives me advice, I generally listen.”
Given that the seal is used often in small format, for example, on communications from the Board of County Commissioners, it makes sense to remove some detail, Cummings said. He agreed, however, that the line emphasized the idea of fishing in the county as well as fish.
Tarpon are huge, long-lived fish. They are famous for their wild leaps out of the water.
Why do they leap?
Josh Olive, editor of the Sun’s Waterline, said one theory is that they are dislodging from their mouth the sharp appendages of their prey such as catfish. And of course, they shake their heads when hooked on a fishing line.
Tarpon also can breathe air out of the water due to a swim bladder in their throat, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. So they may be gulping a bit of extra air.
The county has both a seal and a logo.
The logo has no fish, just a leaf, a sun and a wave, all in green, yellow and blue. Administrative rules state that the logo is used for social media and promotional items.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.