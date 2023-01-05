Workers painted a large white "Stop" on the asphalt at Dearborn and McCall and added a warning sign this week. But one of the four-way stop sign is still obscured from sight by newly planted olive trees.
Sarasota County has added warning signs and "STOP AHEAD" pavement painting warning of the four-way stop sign at West Dearborn and McCall. But the newly planted olive trees still block the sign from view at several places along the roadway.
Workers painted a large white "Stop" on the asphalt at Dearborn and McCall and added a warning sign this week. But one of the four-way stop sign is still obscured from sight by newly planted olive trees.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Workers have installed new warning signs about the upcoming crosswalk on West Dearborn Street to let drivers know a stop sign is coming up.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBBIE MARKS
Workers painted "STOP" at the West Dearborn-McCall Road intersection as another way to warn drivers it's a four-way stop.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBBIE MARKS
Sarasota County has added warning signs and "STOP AHEAD" pavement painting warning of the four-way stop sign at West Dearborn and McCall. But the newly planted olive trees still block the sign from view at several places along the roadway.
ENGLEWOOD — Drivers heading west on Dearborn Street toward Lemon Bay will have an easier time seeing the four-way stop at the McCall Road intersection.
On Thursday, Sarasota County crews moved a stop sign that had been obscured to westbound drivers by olive trees planted as part of the revitalization of West Dearborn.
“It’s very visible now,” Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager Debbie Marks said Thursday morning.
The sign was moved closer to the intersection, a warning sign was erected and the words "STOP" and "STOP AHEAD" are also now in place on the asphalt, she added.
But is it enough?
The newly planted olive trees that obscure the sign from the roadway at several points are still there.
The problem became apparent to Marks by mid-December when the CRA began receiving calls about the hidden stop sign.
Construction workers had planted palms and some Shady Lady black olive trees along the roadway. One of the olive trees was blocking the sign from drivers approaching the intersection.
The Daily Sun also received calls and emails regarding the situation, and published a story Dec. 23.
The county’s transportation department got to work to resolve the situation before students at nearby Englewood Elementary head back to school on Jan. 9.
Children and their parents heading to and from school cross the Dearborn-McCall intersection — which has been a four-way stop for decades, and the intersection is manned by a school crossing guard when school is in session and students are present.
The Daily Sun story reported that 16 vehicles had driven through the intersection without stopping while a reporter watched, although six of those cars had come to a rolling stop.
The new warning sign and the pavement paint were visible Thursday afternoon to drivers approaching the intersection.
The 16-month streetscape project, performed by Wright Construction and overseen by the Kimley-Horn engineering firm, is scheduled for a ribbon cutting on Jan. 10. The $7.6 million project included new sidewalks and street parking, new trees, benches, lighting and other amenities, new paving, plus raised, stone decorative intersections that contribute to “traffic calming.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.