ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County commissioners said it's OK for an Englewood golf course to trade its development rights to a planned apartment complex off Winchester Boulevard.
The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, the lighted golf course off South McCall Road in Englewood East, asked to trade 106 residential development units to what will become a multifamily development on Winchester Boulevard North.
That doesn't mean the owners of the 18-hole, 88-acre Cove golf course gave up all of their development units. The golf course's underlying zoning allows 775 development units.
Transference of development units, known as TDUs, allows property owners to sell future residential or other development units they never intend or cannot use to other property owners.
TDUs diminish the need for the county to create additional development units.
The golf course's TDUs will added to the multi-family Pilar’s Cay development, now planned along Winchester Boulevard North, north of Lemon Bay Isles manufactured home subdivision and south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Pilar's Cay developers plan 188 apartments on a 24.6-acre parcel, but the property only had zoning for 82 units.
The trade deal doesn't settle the question whether or not The Cove will be sold off for residential development.
In January, the golf course’s owner, Matthew Mootz of Rotonda Golf Center LLC told The Daily Sun the company had no intention of converting the public golf course into a residential development.
Within a month, The Daily Sun reported Charlotte County received preliminary plans for the Cove of Rotonda, a development of 118 single-family residences and 178 single-family, attached residences on what is now an 18-hole, par 59 course.
The golf course is on the South Access Road of State Road 776, between David and Kevitt boulevards.
According to the plans filed with the county, the goal will be to complete the development of 296 residential lots in two phases.
The plan met many of its preliminary reviews and was viewed as “substantially complete,” but any redevelopment of the golf course needs to meet other requirements and county regulations before garnering residential zoning.
The Charlotte County Tax Collector and County Property Appraiser websites have not posted any sale of the golf course. The Property Appraiser values the parcel at $1.18 million.
Neither Mootz nor his representatives could be reached Tuesday.
No matter what plans the owners have, there’s still time to tee off and play 18 holes at the Cape Haze Peninsula course.
