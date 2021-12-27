Local nurses and doctors could use a little love.
In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that came to Southwest Florida in March 2020, people would stop and thank nurses at the grocery store.
Local groups organized lunches and sent them to the overflowing hospital emergency rooms to feed the hospital staff.
People gathered outside to salute the workers.
Some nurses received complementary massages as a thank you for working extra shifts. Children made cards with nurses dressed like superheroes.
Day after day, nurses came home from a long shift taking care of patients, unsure if they had been exposed to COVID-19. They undressed in the back yards, then ran inside to take a shower to limit the exposure to their spouses and children to the potentially deadly disease.
In those days, people wore masks and stayed 6 feet apart in grocery stores. Concerts or parties were largely canceled. They worked from home and mostly stayed there in hopes to contain the virus.
Then, some things changed.
Disease numbers went down. People ventured out, and then many stopped wearing masks and socially distancing.
Parents fought over masks and opposed safety regulations set by local school boards — especially with Sarasota County Schools. People protested for the right to choose if they wanted vaccines or not. Some moved from other states with stricter mandates to live in Florida with more relaxed COVID-19 rules.
Then delta variant roared into Florida. The numbers killed by it are obscured to date because of changes in state reporting.
Now the quick-moving omicron variant is the dominant strain.
Still, some say they would take the chance and if they got sick, they would deal with it even if it meant being on a ventilator in a hospital for weeks.
All the while, doctors and nurses are taking care of people who are suffering because of the virus.
“It’s different today,” said Andrea Truex, chief nursing officer at Englewood Community Hospital with 30 years experience. “A thank-you for what nurses are doing today is very different, because they are exhausted — both mentally and physically — after this prolonged pandemic.”
While nurses are used to seeing patients die, COVID-19 deaths are somewhat different.
For a while, Englewood Community, like many hospitals in the region and state, was closed to visitors. That meant family members of COVID-19 victims couldn’t hold hands as they took their last breaths. Many times a patient was on a ventilator and couldn’t talk.
Nurses stood in for a family member so the patient didn’t die alone. It happened often.
Nurses held a phone to the patient’s ear so the loved one could see them alive one last time. No matter what a nurse did, to help, it was the last thing many loved ones of those dying of COVID-19 would remember.
“Nurses would Facetime with families,” Truex said. “Nurses had to take a lot more calls from families than usual. They spent more time explaining and updating them on what was happening because no visitors were allowed.”
Something Englewood Hospital nurses did for families is call them while the doctor was with their loved one at 7 a.m. to give an update. The nurse held the phone and relayed questions to the doctor.
“Many times, the nurses would share the last moments of a person’s life with the family,” Truex said. “Nurses are the most trusted profession. We recognize them for their hard work and know they care.”
Truex said one of the very special things the food service staff started at the hospital is get-well bags for patients.
“The hospital partnered with the Englewood YMCA, near our campus, and had after-school students color pages,” she said. “They are attached to the bag and given to each patient. Since COVID hit, we can’t serve food the traditional way. We have to create more of a bagged meal. So each bag offers happiness and healing from the children to our patients.”
After nearly two years of treating COVID-19 patients and the delta variant surge, nurses say morale has plummeted. They are exhausted with growing workloads, especially after the vaccine was offered to all ages.
After July 4, delta variant cases grew in regional hospitals. Some had as many as 17 pregnant women with COVID-19. Nurses had the burden of telling spouses their wives and newborns only had a 50% chance of living once they went on a ventilator.
“It’s very hard on a nurse to have to give that kind of news to a family member of someone with COVID-19,” she said. “Many times nurses are the go between with bad news for a family. It seems more challenging during COVID.”
Hospitals saw shortages of staff causing nurses to work longer hours and taking on increased responsibilities. Traveling nurses were added to the mix as some nurses quit or retired early.
Little things have helped.
“The Suncoast Humane Society brought in pet therapy dogs for our staff,” Truex said. “You could see the stress leave the nurse after petting the dog. It was a blessing for the staff.”
A new addition to the hospital that now helps Englewood nurses and doctors decompress is the relaxation room, also known as the “Zen Room.” The provides the hospital’s nurses and doctors with a quiet place to take a moment away from demanding duties for a few minutes of downtime.
Truex said at first she didn’t think enough staff would use it, but now it’s “really working.”
Caregivers listen to soft music from massage chairs with lavender-scented towels. Salt lamps, soothing images of local beaches and reef fish help destress and calm nerves.
“It’s typically a physical job for nurses in general, but this added a whole new layer of emotions,” said registered nurse Donna Shifflett, who has been with the hospital for 11 years.
Caregivers at the hospital will have access to the space for relaxation 24/7 along with a 70-inch television.
Truex said nurses appreciate the kindness of the community.
“It’s always nice when our staff is recognized by the community we serve,” she said. “If you see someone from our staff out and about, it’s okay to thank them. It’s OK to send cards or letters. It takes a village and we want to be a part of the team that helps save lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.