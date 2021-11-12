ENGLEWOOD — Some schools are making it easier for elementary-age students to get vaccinated on campus next weekend.
The Charlotte County School District held vaccine clinics at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools in October.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, vaccine clinics are planned for students ages 5-11 at three of the district's middle schools, L.A. Ainger, Murdock Middle and Punta Gorda Middle.
Michael Desjardins, assistant superintendent of school support, recently alerted parents of the voluntary student vaccinations, adding the clinics are open to "all" Charlotte County students.
Students can go to any of the participating schools that morning. However, the Department of Health is administering the shots and requires a legal guardian accompany the student. They must complete a COVID-19 vaccine consent form found on the district's website. (A DOH screening and consent form is also attached to the digital version of this story.)
The Department of Health will also give Moderna and Johnson COVID-19 booster shots for any adult meeting the requirement who wishes to receive a booster.
"It is important to note that adults unable to attend this event are still able to obtain their booster shots at local pharmacies throughout Charlotte County and the surrounding areas," Desjardins said in his announcement.
About 28 million nationwide students ages 5 to 11 are eligible for Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED in Placida said many parents don't realize there's more data available for children's vaccines now than ever.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine is about 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe. To date, more than 8,300 kids aged 5 to 11 were hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to a CDC analysis, the number of children and adolescents admitted to the hospital increased nearly five fold during the summer delta surge.
More than 5,200 children and teens have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome — a condition linked to COVID-19 that often leads to hospital admission. The median age of kids experiencing this syndrome is 9 years old.
"Children were studied even longer, and more data was available during their trials since so much of the population had already been getting vaccinated earlier this year," Nadler said, adding adult trials began more than a year ago. "I personally do not feel it was rushed in any way and encourage parents to get their eligible children vaccinated."
Aside from the school clinics, appointments are available at select stores, including some Walgreens, CVS, Publix and Winn-Dixie stores. Parents or legal guardians must be present at appointments for all minors.
For the DOH vaccine consent form, visit:
The vaccine is available in Sarasota County at the health departments in North Port, 6950 Outreach Way and Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd. For more information on the vaccine in Sarasota County, call 941-861-3820.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.