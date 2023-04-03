ENGLEWOOD — Before it got started Monday afternoon, the Englewood Community Redevelopment board meeting was canceled.
The board was originally set to meet April 10, but moved the meeting to April 3 because of Sarasota County staff availability. Only the advisory board’s chair James Hinck, board member Don Musilli and newly appointed board member Kim Parks were present.
The board’s March 14 meeting drew a full house in the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s community room. Several people spoke then about the board’s relationship with Sarasota County’s Planning Department.
About 25 people came to Monday’s meeting, which was ruled adjourned without any discussion of agenda items.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area will have a community open house Wednesday, April 5, at the Englewood CRA Office, 370 W. Dearborn St.
There will be two sessions, one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The sessions will not include a presentation, county officials said, but described it as “getting together with the community to connect a positive and meaningful conversation to better our community.”
The advisory board’s next scheduled meeting is set for 1 p.m. May 8 at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
