Englewood CRA Boundary Map

The Englewood CRA Boundary Map.

ENGLEWOOD — Before it got started Monday afternoon, the Englewood Community Redevelopment board meeting was canceled.

The board was originally set to meet April 10, but moved the meeting to April 3 because of Sarasota County staff availability. Only the advisory board’s chair James Hinck, board member Don Musilli and newly appointed board member Kim Parks were present.


