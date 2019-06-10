ENGLEWOOD — Ignite Englewood's grant request could fizzle out.
For the second time, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board postponed its consideration of a $1,000 grant for Ignite Englewood. The board discussed the request at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Ignite Englewood may have to wait until August, the next time the advisory board meets, for an answer. There is no meeting set for July.
The newly formed Ignite Englewood — which has no nonprofit status yet, according to its application — requests a $1,000 grant for what's described as an outdoor Christian service with a live band and two pastors scheduled to preach. The organization hopes to stage its event either Sept. 28 or Oct. 26 at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
The CRA has been generous in the past to nonprofit and other groups promoting festivals and activities on West Dearborn. But starting Oct. 1, the CRA will issue $1,000 grants as "one-time, start-up costs" for new events.
The Ignite Englewood organizers, however, are waiting for the advisory board to receive an opinion from county attorneys whether it would be appropriate for county funds to be spent for a religious event.
"Separation of church and state comes into play here," Englewood resident Nancy McCune told the advisory board. "We cannot fund (Ignite Englewood). If we do, then we will have every denomination in the world coming for funding events at (Pioneer Plaza). No. Absolutely not."
Ignite Englewood organizer Rob Lincoln, an Englewood resident, said he understood the objections. He had only heard from others that a small grant might be available. He did point out the city of Venice permits similar outdoor Christian ceremonies at its Centennial Park.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.