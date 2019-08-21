^pBy ANNE EASKER
The man apprehended by FBI agents after threatening a shooting at a church in Memphis, Tenn., was a graduate of Charlotte High School, school district spokesperson Mike Riley confirmed Wednesday. He reportedly lived out of his semi-truck but stayed with his family in Deep Creek when he was in the area.
Thomas Matthew McVicker, 38, graduated from Charlotte High in 1999. According to his Facebook page, he worked as a truck driver for Marten Transport out of Tampa. He has previous positions listed at Heartland Express and Venice Regional Medical Center.
According to the FBI warrant for his arrest, McVicker told a friend via text message he was thinking of shooting up a church but was afraid how it would affect his family.
“I think I’m just gonna kill some people on the street and get away with it then kill myself,” he said.
When his friend asked why he wanted to kill innocent people, he reportedly said, “They put spiritual snakes and spiders in my bed at night. I’ve only seen them a couple of times but they take form and I can feel them crawling on me and under me. If one really bites me I could die. They bit me on my throat twice an(d) almost killed me but I was too strong.”
He later said “something” would happen while he was in Memphis and mentioned wanting to slit a pastor’s throat, though no specific church or location was named. FBI Agents apprehended him in Indianapolis before his plan could unfold.
According to his mother and his own statements in the warrant, McVicker was being treated for schizophrenia and had previously been in a mental hospital on multiple occasions, but he still believed his delusions were real. His mother also stated he owned a handgun and sometimes uses cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the warrant.
Local attorney Scott Weinberg, who is representing the family, said they do not want to make any comments on the arrest. Weinberg is not representing McVicker and said he has limited knowledge of the case but noted the issue of people with mental illness getting arrested has become a nationwide epidemic. It’s been a problem since the 1980s when the majority of mental hospitals closed but has recently gained more national attention, he stated.
“This country has a serious problem with getting people with mental health issues the help they need,” he said. “It’s cost-prohibitive and in some instances, a lot of times police will lock somebody up instead of taking them to the mental hospital where they need to go.”
In Florida, mental health providers can initiate involuntary civil commitment under the Baker Act for patients with mental health issues if they are deemed to be a threat to others or themselves.
Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, said the Baker Act is “an essential part of the safety net and promotes individual and community safety.”
“It isn’t the only solution, but it is a pivotal one,” she said. “Friends and family speaking up and getting help for their loved one is key as well, and they can contact law enforcement or initiate an (ex parte) Baker Act process through the courts.”
Scanlon noted it can be a tough balance to ensure community safety while avoiding criminalizing mental illness. CBHC’s first goal is to engage individuals with serious mental health issues and make it comfortable for them to come into treatment voluntarily.
“Many individuals with mental illness do engage successfully in treatment, remain stable, and don’t ever pose a threat to the community,” she said. “If they ultimately have criminal justice involvement, our goal is then to divert nonviolent offenders from the criminal justice system into treatment. Individuals struggling with violent impulses may need help in a more structured setting.”
Traffic infractions make up the only interactions McVicker had previously with law enforcement in Charlotte County.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com^p
