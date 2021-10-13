Police lights

ENGLEWOOD – A crash in Englewood East on Wednesday afternoon left one person critically injured, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. 

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when an SUV hit a pickup at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Regina Drive.

The SUV driver, a 20-year-old man from Punta Gorda, was headed west on Regina and stopped at the Sunnybrook stop sign.

The driver drove out in front of the pickup, driven by an 87-year-old Rotonda man. The pickup slammed into the front of the SUV, spinning it into the grass. 

The SUV driver had minor injuries. The pickup driver had critical injuries, the FHP reported. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The FHP did not identify either driver. 

