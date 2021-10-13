featured Critical injury in Englewood East crash Zombies and witches welcome Staff Report Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD – A crash in Englewood East on Wednesday afternoon left one person critically injured, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when an SUV hit a pickup at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Regina Drive.The SUV driver, a 20-year-old man from Punta Gorda, was headed west on Regina and stopped at the Sunnybrook stop sign.The driver drove out in front of the pickup, driven by an 87-year-old Rotonda man. The pickup slammed into the front of the SUV, spinning it into the grass. The SUV driver had minor injuries. The pickup driver had critical injuries, the FHP reported. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The FHP did not identify either driver. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cattledock Point Road Lauralyn Brashear Haunted Trail Trending Now Final frame is over for Englewood Bowl North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Wrestlers rock the Twisted Fork Good start for Englewood farmers market Fried blasts DeSantis over mask fight with school boards Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Final frame is over for Englewood Bowl North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Wrestlers rock the Twisted Fork Good start for Englewood farmers market Fried blasts DeSantis over mask fight with school boards Calendar
