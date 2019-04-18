ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Fire Control District begins its budget cycle with a $7.5 million proposed budget.
Fire Commissioner Charlie Bray is sharpening his pencils and freshening the batteries of his calculator, now that the budget review cycle begins. But while Bray once dubbed himself as “Cheap Charlie,” he said, “We always try to cut corners the best we can, but we cannot cut services.”
Bray intends to suggest the fire district should start thinking about enhancing its emergency medical responses.
Chief Scott Lane, who leaves April 29 for another job, presented the fire board the proposed budget Wednesday. The proposed 2019-2020 budget itself appears to be a flat budget, compared to this year’s budget and represents a $38,000 increase over this year’s budget.
The fire district commissioners can raise the assessment rates without voter approval if the rates are based upon and stay within the state’s five-year average increase in personal wages. This year, the state five-year average increased by 5.8 percent.
The Fire Commission has scheduled a public hearing to adopt the new rates at 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
Assessment ceilings
The fire commissioners always have the option to set a lower assessment rates to property owners, but they cannot go above the ceilings set at 5.8 percent. The rates would be:
• $181.53 per residential unit, now at $171.57.
• Twenty-six cents per square foot for non-residential properties, now at 25 cents per square foot.
• Eighteen cents per square foot for churches and other houses of worship, now at 17 cents a square foot.
• $54.47 for vacant lots, the same rate as this year.
Besides the assessments on properties, the fire district receives revenues from Sarasota and Charlotte counties’ impact fees and fire inspections.
Medical call challenges
Like other fire departments, Englewood sends out a fire truck to assist Sarasota and Charlotte counties ambulances on emergency medical calls. On occasion, the firefighters will arrive before ambulances are free to provide medical assistance and transport.
The fire district is not authorized to operate its own ambulances. Rather than having to send out fire trucks on medical calls, Bray wants the district to consider purchasing smaller vehicles that could be equipped like an ambulance. He’d also like to discuss with union officials encouraging firefighters, who are trained emergency medical responders, to take the next step in their training and become paramedics.
Bray, however, doesn’t expect the fire district to see those changes in the upcoming fiscal year.
“You don’t buy the stagecoach until you have a team of horses,” Bray said. Even so, he thinks the fire district could take up the discussion this budget cycle and begin the process by starting to set funds aside now.
