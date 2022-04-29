Curaleaf, a national chain of medical marijuana dispensaries, plans to open a new location in Englewood, in the former Sun Trust Bank building at 1930 McCall Road. That's about midway between Denny's and Marco's Pizza.
ENGLEWOOD — The Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary in Englewood is getting some competition.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. announced plans Friday to open a new dispensary of its own in Englewood.
The new Curaleaf dispensary is at 1930 S. McCall Road, the blue-tile-roofed building that was former home of Sun Trust Bank. It's midway between Denny's and Marco's Pizza, and across from Palm Plaza shopping center.
The grand opening is set for May 5, "pending regulatory approvals," according to a news release from the company.
The new Curaleaf is about one-third of a mile east of its competitor, Truelieve at 1720 S. McCall Road in the Cornerstone Plaza.
Curaleaf also announced a new Florida location in Pembroke Pines in Broward County, set to open May 5.
The two new locations will increase Curaleaf's "retail footprint" to 47 Florida dispensaries and 130 nationwide, its news release states.
Curaleaf Englewood will serve "the scenic area" that stretches from Venice to North Port, the release states.
"Florida is one of the fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the country, and as we have expanded in the state, we've grown our market share by increasing the number of patients we serve," said Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf US. "Our new location in Englewood allows us to serve a new community of patients and provide convenient access to Curaleaf's innovative products and services."
Patrons with prescriptions will be able to purchase "vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite & Elite Live, Select Live Rosin Vape Carts and Concentrates and RSO's by Curaleaf," the release states.
The grand opening of Curaleaf Englewood is set for May 13, "featuring exclusive promotions and opportunities for patients to earn rewards points."
