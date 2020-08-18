SARASOTA — South County Republicans now have their man for the only open seat on the Sarasota County Commission.
Longtime Englewood resident Ron Cutsinger easily cruised to victory, besting his opponent, Chris Hanks of North Port, securing the Republican nomination in the race for the District 5 seat on the county commission.
Cutsinger tallied 4,819 votes or 64.86% to Hanks’ 2,611 votes or 35.14% according to unofficial results posted on the supervisor of election’s website Tuesday evening. Counting was completed by 8 p.m.
Nomination secured, Cutsinger will now face Democrat Alice White of North Port in the Nov. 3 general election to succeed Commissioner Charles Hines as the District 5 representative.
With eight years on the county commission, Hines was term limited out this year.
“I’m very happy, it was a very convincing victory,” Cutsinger said. “I’m happy for all the support and encouragement I received. I’m going to enjoy the victory for a while, before I head back out there.”
“We went up against a lot of money,” said Hanks, who is a North Port City Commissioner and former mayor. “I’m proud of the campaign we ran. It was a strong campaign.”
Hanks added that he would be endorsing his support to Cutsinger in the general election.
Both men preached their bedrock conservative principles to the party faithful as they vied for votes in a relatively low-key race.
From their financial reports, it appeared that Cutsinger gained support from out-of-district, well-heeled development interests who gained familiarity with the candidate from his service on the county’s advisory planning commission. These contributors generally chipped in with $200 donations, the maximum contribution permitted under the Sarasota County Charter.
Hanks, not surprisingly, drew support from North Port with small-dollar donations in the $25-$50 range. But, he also drew his share of out-of-district money and had support from interests associated with West Villages.
Only Republicans in District 5, which includes the Sarasota side of Englewood, most of North Port and a sliver of South Venice, could vote in the race as the county transitioned to single-member districts for the first time after voters approved the change to the county charter in 2016.
Hutchinson gets nomination
With 94% of the precincts reporting in the only other race for the county commission, incumbent Mike Moran held a narrow lead over Mike Hutchinson for the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat.
From the Republican voters in the district, which was reconfigured in a contentious redistricting process last year, Moran received 5,096 votes or 52.04% to Hutchinson’s 4,697 votes or 47.96%.
The winner will face Democrat Mark Pienkos in the November general election.
