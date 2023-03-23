SARASOTA — Saying it was the first time a meeting like this had ever occurred, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger updated his fellow commissioners on his meeting with the Englewood Water District and Charlotte County officials.
Frustrated by the problems EWD encountered during Hurricane Ian and following a report by County Attorney Rick Elbrecht on the water district’s legal status, Cutsinger said in January that he wanted a meeting to explore issues from the storm and possible improvements going forward.
That meeting took place March 2 with Cutsinger, and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis joining with Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex and County Administrator Hector Flores, EWD Board of Supervisors Chair Taylor Meals, EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs, and EWD Executive Assistant Teresa Herzog.
“It was very positive with a lot of good suggestions,” Cutsinger said during his report at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. “This will be very good for our community.”
According to the brief notes provided to The Daily Sun by Herzog, the group discussed the future needs of the district such as a new water tower and the location of current infrastructure; the future growth of EWD, especially with all the development already approved and others in the pipeline; and a plea to “keep the lines of communication open.”
Among other topics, a suggestion was made that EWD enter an interlocal agreement with one of the counties for use of the emergency operations center, and the host county would keep the other county advised of conditions.
The two EWD officials said the district has made requests for assistance to state officials regarding the district’s needs in the way of grants or other funding.
The district was created in 1959 when Englewood residents petitioned the Florida Legislature to create it in order to build a water treatment system in the community, which straddles the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. The district is governed by its board of directors, elected by residents living within the district. It encompasses about 44 square miles and includes a wellfield, water and sewer treatment plants and a reclamation system.
Another suggestion involved EWD’s need for a local hazard mitigation plan with both counties to apply for some grants or funding.
Another area of concern raised during the meeting was the interconnect of water lines between EWD to Charlotte County. The officials agreed this one-way interconnect was a situation that needed to be corrected.
Hard-hit by Hurricane Ian, the district struggled for days after the storm to provide service to its customers, relying on an interconnection with Sarasota County to provide additional water.
The hurricane severely damaged the control panel at the district’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant and damaged an emergency generator at its sewage treatment plant, causing raw sewage to sit in the lines for two and one-half days until repairs were completed.
The problems forced the district to put a boil water notice in effect for some time and urged customers to conserve as much as possible.
Commissioners had no comments regarding the meeting at the conclusion of Cutsinger’s report.
